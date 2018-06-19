Politics

ANC members bid to appeal O R Tambo conference dismissed

By Sikho Ntshobane - 19 June 2018
A leave to appeal an application launched by two disgruntled ANC members who are challenging the outcomes of the party's 2015 OR Tambo regional conference, has been dismissed with costs by the Mthatha High Court.

The judgment by Judge Gerald Bloem was read out in the Mthatha High Court this morning by Judge Clive Pasket.

The Daily Dispatch has previously reported that the  court bid by the  two members, Badanile Ntamo and Mlandeli Ndabetha, to overturn the results of the conference, had failed.

However they had filed a notice for leave to appeal which was heard by  three judges late last year.

