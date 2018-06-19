Azapo elects new leadership for EC

The Azanian People’s Organisation in the Eastern Cape has elected a new provincial structure led by Winky Mngqibisa, who was elected uncontested in Grahamstown this past weekend.

Mngqibisa said the congress adopted what it termed the Makana Action Plan to propel Azapo to greater heights.

She said the congress had acknowledged that the organisation was not operating at its full potential and mandated the new leadership to head out to all regions on a revival project (imvuselelo).

The first imvuselelo will take place in Mdantsane on June 30.

“We thank all those who attended the congress in Grahamstown this weekend.

“We also appreciate the congratulatory messages we have received from friends from all walks of life. We received encouraging messages from opposition organisations as well,” said Mngqibisa.

The more than 100 members that congregated in Grahamstown resolved to push for a number of issues, including calling for the immediate pardoning and release of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of Abathembu and the mobilisation of support for the black economy.

The congress further made calls to MEC Mandla Makupula to supply free sanitary towels to schoolgirls.

Newly-elected secretary Chris Siwepu said the organisation would communicate their demands and will organise pickets to this effect at the relevant education departments’ offices across the province.

“Azapo will donate free sanitary towels in schools that have needy children in order to keep them at school,” said Siwepu.

At the congress Reverend Zingisile Zakhe was also elected to the position of deputy chairperson.

Former Pan South African Language Board CEO Chris Swepu was elected as party secretary, while long-time spokesperson Funani Ntontela was elected as party spokesperson.