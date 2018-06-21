BCM mayor to deliver state of the metro address

Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati will deliver the state of the metro address at the East London ICC in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

The address will outline the mayor's plans for the metro and announce new major projects and the budget for the 2018 /19 financial year.

There will also be a display of the metro's new R56 million fleet.

The city will also do parades and demonstrations by its law enforcement, fire and traffic services.

Pakati will meet and congratulate outstanding citizens who have made the city proud in various fields of entertainment, fashion, sport and beauty.