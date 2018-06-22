WATCH | Vavi arrives in Bhisho to address Sasawu
WATCH | Members of the SA Federation of Trade Unions sing "UZweli wethu somlandela (We will follow our Zweli)" as Zwelinzima Vavi has arrives in Bhisho. pic.twitter.com/z2gslOCy0N— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) June 22, 2018
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has arrived in Bhisho to address members of the SA State and Allies Workers' Union (Sasawu).
The union is launching a branch at the Office of the Premier (OTP) and welcome members from Nehawu.
Vavi was welcomed in song by about 140 people.
A new leadership will be elected to replace an interim structure currently leading the OTP branch of the union. This is a developing story.
