WATCH | Vavi arrives in Bhisho to address Sasawu

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has arrived in Bhisho to address members of the SA State and Allies Workers' Union (Sasawu).

The union is launching a branch at the Office of the Premier (OTP) and welcome members from Nehawu.

Vavi was welcomed in song by about 140 people.

A new leadership will be elected to replace an interim structure currently leading the OTP branch of the union. This is a developing story.