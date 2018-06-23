Azapo campaign to free king Dalindyebo

The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) has launched their own bid to urge South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon the jailed AbaThembu King.

King Buleyekhaya Dalindyebo, who is now in his third year of a 12-year sentence, was jailed for crimes committed in the 1970s.

Azapo secretary Chris Swepu said the party was conducting the campaign to afford the president the opportunity of demonstrating that he is genuine about his presidency being the dawn of a new era.

The party is scheduled to consult with the AbaThembu King on June 30.

Swepu said arrangements for the visit were at an advanced stage and during this visit they would inform the king of their intention to ask for a pardon.