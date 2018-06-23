Politics

BREAKING | Reports of attempt on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s life

By Timeslive - 23 June 2018
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Image: FILE

Reports have emerged that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly survived a bomb blast at a ZANU-PF rally he was addressing in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon.

Mnangagwa was speaking an election rally ahead of that country's tightly contested national elections next month.

Sources say that Mnangagwa was whisked to safety by his security detail.

It’s unknown whether he was hurt in the blast which reportedly injured several ZANU-PF supporters.

A source close to the president told TimesLIVE that Mnangagwa was "safe".

This is a developing story.

