Ex-police clerk gets 53 years for stealing Madiba money

Mandela funeral fraudster to serve effective 13-year term, Hawks say

With just 26 days before the nation marks late iconic statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday celebrations on July 18, there has been a first criminal prosecution in the elaborate scam in which civil servants and politicians looted millions meant for the former president’s funeral in 2013.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.