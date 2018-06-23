Ex-police clerk gets 53 years for stealing Madiba money
Mandela funeral fraudster to serve effective 13-year term, Hawks say
With just 26 days before the nation marks late iconic statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday celebrations on July 18, there has been a first criminal prosecution in the elaborate scam in which civil servants and politicians looted millions meant for the former president’s funeral in 2013.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.