Patricia de Lille’s celebration of her court victory may be short-lived as the DA is contemplating appealing the judgment.

A full bench of the High Court in Cape Town reinstated the Cape Town mayor’s DA membership on Wednesday.

De Lille challenged the constitutionality of the party’s so-called “cessation clause” which the DA used to kick her out of the party last month. This followed her declaration during a radio interview that she would resign after clearing her name. De Lille has insisted that she was referring to her job as a mayor and not the party.

The maladministration and nepotism charges against her became moot when the party fired her last month‚ but could soon be reinstated.

“The determination of the [DA] that [De Lille] has ceased to be a member of the DA in terms of … its (federal) constitution is declared to be unlawful and invalid and is reviewed and set aside‚ with costs‚” the court ruled.

De Lille said the judgment had emboldened her.

“I want to thank the people of Cape Town‚ I want to thank my legal team‚” said De Lille.

“This victory is not just victory for me. It’s a victory for the people of Cape Town because I can go back now and I am energised more than ever before to go back and continue to serve the poor‚ the marginalised and the most vulnerable in our city.”

But Natasha Mazzone‚ the DA’s deputy federal chairperson‚ said: “I don’t think the relations can be mended.”

She said the disciplinary charges against De Lille have been resuscitated by the ruling.

“She is a member of the party and subject to discipline‚” said Mazzone.

“All the disciplinary hearings that were pending against her are now back in action. The federal legal council will have to sit down as a matter of urgency‚ work out dates. Interesting to note that all the delays incurred were brought by … Patricia de Lille herself and not by the Democratic Alliance. So we are going to quickly deal with those points to ensure that we can get this disciplinary hearing over and done with as quickly as possible.”

She said the DA was considering taking the ruling on appeal.



“We are going to consider all our options. Our lawyers are busy getting the judgment‚ they will look at the papers and advise the Democratic Alliance. But we would like this done as quickly as possible‚” said Mazzone.