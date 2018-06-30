Qwase perfect fit, says Pemmy
Public Works MEC Pemmy Majodina says she is pleased by the appointment of Mahlubandile Qwase as the new acting head of department (HoD) and is optimistic that the good rapport between them will steer the ship in the right direction. Next week Qwase takes over the reins as administration boss of public works in the Eastern Cape on an interim basis, after James Mlawu’s contract came to an end.
