The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) should be protected against any outside influence‚ be it political or commercial.



This is part of what the African National Congress (ANC) told the SABC commission of inquiry into political interference at the broadcaster on Monday.

Because the commission’s submissions were closed to the public‚ the ANC briefed the media after making its presentation to the commission on Monday afternoon.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said the party would do everything in its power to protect press freedom and that also meant having an independent public broadcaster.

“We came here to make that kind of a presentation and to assert the view we will do everything in our power to protect that press freedom‚” Mabe said.