The ANC is worried about rising fuel and energy costs.

“Fuel hikes impact directly on the lives of the poor as the monopolistic food outlets pass to the poor the rises in transport costs. The energy cost also increases. The rate at which these cost increases are happening is unbearable and we cannot turn a blind eye nor to wish them away. We need to take strong action to arrest this situation‚” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a media statement on Wednesday.

The ruling party said rand depreciation - with the rand/dollar exchange rate largely blamed for recent hikes - was “beyond our control”‚ and was exacerbated by the United States trade wars.

“We also accept that the fuel price increases is inevitable due to global crude oil prices increases… We however call on the US to consider the unintended consequences of its trade war and the ripple effects its imposition of sanctions on some oil producing countries have on the emerging economies‚" said Mabe.

The ANC said the answer lay in reigniting economic growth to soften the impact of fuel prices.

“We must do more to address structural problems facing our economy‚ increase foreign exports and investor confidence.”

The ANC wants government to increase petrol reserves‚ consider freezing or decreasing the fuel levy‚ and to stabilise the Road Accident Fund (RAF)‚ PetroSA and Central Energy Fund.

“Our fight against corruption must deepen‚ but so must a conscious fight be taken on the rising cost of living.”