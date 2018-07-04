Qwase appointed acting HOD at Public Works

Former Eastern Cape Education MEC Mahlubandile Qwase has been announced as the new acting head for the provincial department Public Works.

This came after the expiry of the five-year contract of former HOD Advocate James Mlawu.

Until recently Qwase was the deputy director general in the Premier's office.

Public Works spokeswoman Vuyokazi Mbanjwa said the department was happy that Qwase would bring a wealth of experience to the department "as he has worked in several departments in very strategic positions".

In his first address to the top management of the department, Qwase said: “We must have a shared vision, a vision shared by everyone from management to every staff member (that) will see movement in taking the department to greater heights”.