From New Dawn to #RamaphosaMustFall in 140 days

By Nichola Loock - 05 July 2018
South Africans tired of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
After only 140 days as president‚ #RamaphosaMustFall‚ according to a hashtag that went viral on Thursday.

The petrol price hike on Wednesday appeared to be the trigger‚ with many of those joining the Twitter craze referring to how the cost of living had increased dramatically since Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma.

Many Twitter users couldn’t share the hashtag without mentioning Zuma.

Despite Zuma’s presidency being tainted by corruption‚ some Twitter users seem to prefer his charismatic charm and entertaining antics.

Some users went so far as requesting a motion of no-confidence against Ramaphosa and criticised the presidential election process.

Many commentators said removing presidents was not the solution to the country’s problems and that a complete change of the governmental system was needed.

