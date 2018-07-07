DA’s Bhanga puts faith in their rural campaign

With the upcoming general and provincial elections next year, the DA in the Eastern Cape announced its premier candidate and expectedly so, it revealed the name of provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga.

Politics reporter Simthandile Ford caught up with Bhanga about his plans as he hopes to convince the majority of Eastern Cape residents to place their faith in the DA in the 2019 election.

Simthandile Ford: The Eastern Cape is a largely rural province, how is your campaign hoping to penetrate this part of the province?

Nqaba Bhanga: The first priority of our campaign is the rural part of the province. It was for that reason that I have been speaking to the traditional leaders and some of the rural stakeholders. The message of the campaign is that the agricultural capacity of the province must be utilised through mentorship and how we infuse science in it. The rural land can use its advantage to grow their own food and to also go commercial.

SF: The DA has been facing a lot of challenges nationally and also in the province, where two of your most senior members resigned just days apart. How do you hope to convince others to join a party that is struggling to keep its own?

NB: The DA’s future is in the youth. The new generation will carry the vision of the DA. The (departure) of those people has not affected the DA. The brand of the DA is bigger that any individual. Even if Athol Trollip were to leave tomorrow the DA would still stand.