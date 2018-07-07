KSD unveils R120m fleet

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana and King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) mayor Dumani Zozo have unveiled a new multi-million-rand fleet to help fast-track service delivery, including fixing bad roads in the region.

The fleet was purchased through a R120-million loan granted to KSD by First National Bank.

It includes 16 tipper trucks, a crane truck, two auto-compactors, a four-ton dropside, five skip-loaders, a water tanker, an excavator, four motor-graders, a bulldozer, 10 tractors, six Toyota Corolla sedans, six Polo sedans, a Ford bakkie, three Toyota Quantum minibuses, a front-end loader, a cage truck and a Land Cruiser, among others.

The pair formally introduced a “roadblock bus” fitted with cameras and speed points designed to apprehend motorists who violate the rules of the road road – and those who don’t pay traffic fines.

Zozo challenged detractors who had been complaining about the poor state of roads in the municipality’s jurisdiction – saying that the criticism should stop.

“There is no joy in the position you are given [to lead the municipality]. The reality is that you endure sleepless nights thinking about roads that are inaccessible, children who cannot get to school [because of bad roads], ambulances that cannot reach patients.”

Tikana on the other hand, warned Zozo about the fleet being possible abused by users and called on KSD management to implement stringent measures to curb possible misuse of vehicles and trucks.

The MEC promised that her department would offer a financial injection through a service level agreement with KSD, for the maintenance of provincial roads within the municipality’s area of jurisdiction.

Zozo said the municipality’s road network stretched more than 2000km. Thus the municipality was unable to repair damaged and worn out roads at the same time.

Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents Association spokesman Madyibi Ngxekana lauded the efforts to procure a new fleet but criticised authorities for failing to inform people about the purchase.