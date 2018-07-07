King Zwelithini has the support of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu who has vowed that the provincial government will not support any attempts to scrap the Ingonyama Trust.

The provincial government is holding a land summit this week to discuss‚ among other things‚ the Ingonyama Trust‚ land management and use.

Speaking in Groutville in KwaDukuza on Friday during the launch of the Thuma Mina campaign‚ Ramaphosa told thousands of ANC supporters that after this week’s imbizo he had decided to meet with the king.

“I told the king that we as the ANC government we have no intention whatsoever to even try to take the land under the Ingonyama Trust. I said to him that we have no such intention. The recommendation by the high-level panel is a recommendation of that panel. We as government‚ we have no intention to take land under Ingonyama Trust and we don’t even want the Ingonyama Trust to be cancelled‚” he said.

Ramaphosa said the Ingonyama Trust would remain.

“I assured the king that we will meet again. We had a good meeting and Umntwana WakwaPhindangene [Buthelezi] was also there in that meeting‚” he said.

Ramaphosa said the expropriation of land without compensation was not targeted at the 13% of land that was under traditional leaders and that the government was not going to touch that land.

“That land is going to continue to be under the control of traditional leaders because they hold that land on behalf of our people and they know that the land they hold [is held] in custody for the communities. The land that we are going to target for expropriation is the 87% of the land.”

However‚ Ramaphosa said this would be done within the confines of the law and the constitution and “as orderly as possible”.

He said as per the resolution of the ANC taken at its elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December‚ the expropriation of land without compensation would take into account the position of the country’s economy‚ agricultural production and food security.

Ramaphosa said he had set up an interministerial committee‚ headed by Deputy President David Mabuza‚ which was going to look into this matter and that he was going to appoint a task team which would advise the government on how to deal with returning land to the people.