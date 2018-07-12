EFF top brass visits city ahead of anniversary

Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) national leaders, including Julius Malema, are already criss-crossing the province in the as a buildup to the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations on scheduled for July 28.

On Tuesday evening the party’s top leadership attended a preparatory meeting along with where about 200 members in the NU12 community hall of the party were in attendance.

The meeting, which was closed to the media, was however promoted posted on social media by the party, saying that their leadership was in town . Provincial coordinator Yazini Tetyana said the national leadership was only in town to get a sense of how the preparations were going.

“We have been on the ground mobilising people to come to the stadium to listen to what the party envisions about South Africa.

“We are celebrating five years of fighting for our people to get economic freedom. The party has grown and continues to grow,” said Tetyana.

The meeting held at the NU 12 community hall was also honoured by the Leaders at the meeting included deputy president Floyd Shivhambu, secretary-general Godrich Gardee, deputy secretary-general and Hlengiwe Hlophe and a few MPs.with some members of parliament.

The national leadership and MPs are members of parliament are expected to arrive again back in the province from July 20 for community rallies meetings around the province.

The party’s stage trucks arrived on Sunday and will be deployed to different regions where the party hopes to engage the communities on their issues . The party hosts the anniversary in the Eastern Cape , as the province prepares to sit for its provincial assembly which is expected later in the year.

The Eastern Cape EFF structure was disbanded together with the KwaZulu-Natal structure in 2016. The party held its fourth anniversary last year in KwaZulu-Natal.

Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati said the city, which served all who lived and worked in it, was ready to host the EFF visitors.

He said the EFF formed part of the city and was was even represented in the council. The EFF has eight proportional councillors in the metro and has recently elected its new regional leadership.

“We welcome the guests of the EFF and we hope that they will be safe and we know that their visit will help local businesses. As we welcome We hope that they will enjoy their stay in the city,” said Pakati.