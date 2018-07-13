Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been appointed first vice president of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA) by the body’s executive committee in Bujumbura‚ Rwanda.

AOMA is a continental body of 40 public protector-type institutions and an additional four sectoral ombudsman institutions‚ including the South African Military Ombud and the Western Cape Police Ombudsman.The goals of the association are to advance the ideals of good governance and human rights in Africa by supporting and protecting the independence and development of ombudsman institutions on the continent.

Mkhwebane’s appointment was one of three made by the committee. Host country Ombudsman‚ Edouard Nduwimana‚ takes over as president while his counterpart from Côte d'Ivoire‚ Adama Toungara‚ will serve as the second vice president.

The reconfiguration of AOMA’s office-bearer positions follows the appointment of Fozia Amin‚ who has been the body’s president since 2014. She has been appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture in Ethiopia‚ where she had been serving as ombudsman.

The new appointees will serve until November 2018 when the next Assembly – to be hosted by Rwanda – elects new office-bearers.

As the first vice president‚ Mkhwebane will‚ in the absence of the president‚ preside over all meetings of AOMA‚ be in charge of the general supervision of the affairs and operations of the association‚ act as its spokesperson‚ and perform other duties as may be required by the committee.

“I am humbled by the faith that my colleagues in the executive committee have shown in me by appointing me to this position of responsibility‚” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane said this was not the first time South Africa was entrusted with a leadership position in AOMA. Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela served as the body’s executive secretary for two successive terms‚ ending in 2014.