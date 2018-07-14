The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will hold its much anticipated re-run of the aborted provincial conference next week‚ coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu confirmed.

This after the provincial task team reached an agreement with disgruntled members who interdicted the province’s conference last month.

“We have reached an agreement with the ANC members who were concerned about some of the processes leading up to the conference‚ which resulted in them interdicting the conference.

"The applicants have met with their own organisation. We have discussed these issues as ANC members‚ we are agreeing as the ANC together with our members that the conference should go ahead‚” Mabuyakhulu said.

Mabuyakhulu said the applicants would now be able to withdraw the matter from the Pietermaritzburg High Court and that the conference would take place from July 19 to 21.

The province has been trying to elect new leadership since it was disbanded by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year over flawed processes leading up to its 2015 provincial congress.

The applicants could not be reached.