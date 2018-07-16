CFO: all hands on deck needed to turn ADM around

Bankrupt Amathole District Municipality has appointed a new CFO after experiencing financial woes.

Moatlhodi Mosala takes over a municipality that has been in financial ruin dating back to the time former municipal manager Chris Magwangqana, whose contract ended in May 2017, was in charge. It is now struggling to pay service providers employees’ salaries as funds run dry.

Last month municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba painted a gloomy picture of the rural municipality while addressing a staff meeting at Calvary Christian Centre in East London.

The municipality owes Amathole Water Board and the department of water & sanitation millions.

At the time, Mnyimba said the municipality owed R143-million to service providers who have not been paid since November last year.

Its salary bill currently stands at R745-million which is at the scale of a metropolitan municipality. During the next financial year, the bill will escalate to about R800-million, Mnyimba said.