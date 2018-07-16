Conco claimed that his daughter and her mother told him that Zuma paid the family R184‚000‚ which was apparently used to buy cars. But according to him this is not what was promised in terms of the lobola payment. Conco told the paper that he was angry as Zuma had disrespected him by not fulfilling his promise to him.

Referring to himself as the only spokesman for the family‚ Nonkanyiso Conco's brother Shayimamba Conco told TimesLIVE that he was angry at his father for his rant to the newspaper.

"I am angry and concerned about this. I don’t know where this is all coming from. I have been unable to get hold of him and I may have to travel to Pietermaritzburg this week to see him‚ just to find out what this is all about‚" he said.

Shayimamba was adamant that Zuma had paid the agreed lobola "timeously and in accordance with our practices".

"I will have to contact the Zuma family spokesperson to explain that we know the payment was made. It makes us look bad and I hope it doesn’t cause tension between the two families‚" he said.

He said his sister was concerned that her father's rant may put strain on the families' relationship.

"She is not worried about her relationship with Zuma. As anyone would be‚ she is worried about these claims because she doesn’t know where it is coming from - but I assured her that we will get to the bottom of it‚" he said.