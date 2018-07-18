Protesters march in defence of council

ABOUT 1,000 ANC supporters from eight wards in Mlungisi location in Komani and ward councillors from various wards of Enoch Mgijima local municipality marched to the Komani Town Hall to defend their municipality from being dissolved.

The crowd marched from Mzingisi Skweyiya hall in Mlungisi to the town hall carrying placards written “administrator killed Inkwanca, Down with section 139, stop Cogta stop Xasa, give our mayor a chance to implement her plans, administration is suicidal, defend ANC institution defend revolution and hands of our mayor”.

The protesters praised Enoch Mgijima municipality executive mayor Sisisi Tolashe through song and asking for cooperative governance and traditional affairs to give her a chance to lead the municipality.

Tolashe and her mayoral committee members joined the crowd which sang outside the town hall where ANC cluster coordinator Mxolisi Oliphant handed over the memorandum to Cogta official Nomini Ngcobo.