WATCH | Cyril, Zuma unite to defend Madiba on ‘sellout’ claim

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma used yesterday’s Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations to tell the rest of the world that the iconic statesman never sold anyone or anything out.

Instead, they argued that he paved the way for the South Africa we now live in by bringing in political freedom.

“He never had it in him to sell anything,” said Ramaphosa. “What he created was a platform to continue with the struggle. He enabled the future.”

Zuma said Madiba fought for the country, made sacrifices and was the longest-serving political prisoner.

“What people are doing is [taking a failure] to take South Africa forward. Now they blame it on the man who brought political freedom. If we failed to use it to bring economic freedom and security, let us not blame Madiba. Let us blame ourselves,” he said.