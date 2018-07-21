Madonsela tackles land expropriation

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela lamented on Thursday that land expropriation without compensation often took place in rural communities – most of it illegal. Speaking at the Nelson Mandela University during its Mandela’s centenary celebrations – under the theme of social justice – Madonsela said that she had come across a village where expropriation of land happened without compensation virtually every day.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.