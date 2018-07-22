The election of five new top officials for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been hailed as a victory for the Youth League in the province.

This after the league’s push for a so-called “generational mix” found expression in the outcome of the election of provincial officials with the emergence of Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ a graduate of the league‚ as provincial secretary.

Ntuli thumped an older Super Zuma for the most powerful party position.

Ntuli’s deputy is Sipho Hlomuka‚ another Youth League graduate‚ and both emerged victorious thanks to a strong campaign spear-headed by the young lions.

Sihle Zikalala was elected unopposed as provincial chairman and his deputy is Mike Mabuyakhulu while Nomusa Dube-Ncube was elected as provincial treasurer

According to Thulisa Ndlela of the Youth League‚ the young lions wanted the officials to be as they are to forge unity and entrench a “generational-mix“.

They were not only pleased that Ntuli and Hlomuka‚ who are still under the age of 40‚ made it to the top five‚ but said they would also push for more young representation in the additional members of the provincial executive committee (PEC).

This as they push for the inclusion of Youth League provincial chair Kwazi Mshengu and national ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza among other to be voted into the PEC.

“The ANC Youth League commits itself to a continuous process of uniting this movement in the province‚” said Ndlela.