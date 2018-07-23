Malema in BCM for pre-rally campaign
“The ANC has been elected by the people but now it eats its people,” is the verdict cast by Julius Malema talking to hundreds of supporters in East London yesterday.
The EFF leader arrived in Buffalo City Metro to prepare for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations to be held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, in Mdantsane on Saturday.
The EFF is expected to use the rally to launch its campaign for next year’s general and provincial elections.
Malema, along with other central committee members such as deputy president Floyd Shivhambu, secretary general Godrich Gardee and deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Hlophe, addressed hundreds of community members and EFF supporters at the NU2 White City Stadium after they had visited some residents.
Addressing his supporters, Malema said it was unfortunate that the dream of 1994 had not been realised.
“The EFF has been around for only five years but the ANC is feeling it. I did not come here to the Eastern Cape to just celebrate but to listen. This anniversary is not about coming here to host a bash but to get a sense of the issues of what people are struggling with,” he said.
He said the reason the party had chosen to visit Mdantsane was to show the world the conditions that the community lived in.
Malema did not come empty-handed as he dished out food parcels and other aid.
Among those Malema visited was disabled Noma Hlobo, 78, of Unit P, who has been living in a house adjacent to a free-flowing spring for the past seven years. Over the years the spring has eroded her yard and now follows a course that allows water to seep into her house, destroying her flooring.
Malema said: “As the party celebrates five years we wanted to come to the community and look at their conditions and see how we can be a gift to the community. We are here to see how we can assist.”
Malema promised to create a ramp for the old woman and instructed party leaders in the region to buy groceries for the family.
Hlobo thanked Malema for the promise of a ramp and groceries, adding that she believed “he had put up a fearless fight for the poor”.
