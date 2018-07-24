Malema whips up adoring crowds

Malema yesterday visited Duncan Village’s Section C in ward 22, where he was welcomed by jubilant supporters eager to tell of living conditions that they described as inhumane.

Malema said the “thieves of the ANC” should worry as the EFF had come to BCM to expose the rot that continued to ruin the gains of the democracy.

He said the EFF was committed to the fight against corruption no matter how small it was.

“We know your struggles. We know how you are living.

“We are fighting for people like you.

“We want security guards to be permanent [in their work] as all other people [workers] are,” said Malema.

He promised the people of BCM he would expose the corruption in the Eastern Cape.

“I will speak on Saturday. I have names of those who are corrupt, from the (top) to the lowest official, ” said Malema.