Malema whips up adoring crowds
Duncan Village residents thrill to the message of hope from the EFF
The EFF leadership was scattered around Buffalo City Metro yesterday in a push to fill the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.
EFF leader Julius Malema yesterday took aim at provincial government and ANC leaders saying he would expose corruption from the top to the bottom.
The party has promised its supporters a huge rally as it celebrates it’s fifth anniversary.
Although the party turns five on Thursday, it has decided to celebrate on Saturday.
EFF president Julius Malema arrived in East London on Saturday and immediately started working in communities, holding meetings and making house calls.
The upbeat leader said the party would use its anniversary to highlight the plight of the people in Mdantsane.
Malema yesterday visited Duncan Village’s Section C in ward 22, where he was welcomed by jubilant supporters eager to tell of living conditions that they described as inhumane.
Malema said the “thieves of the ANC” should worry as the EFF had come to BCM to expose the rot that continued to ruin the gains of the democracy.
He said the EFF was committed to the fight against corruption no matter how small it was.
“We know your struggles. We know how you are living.
“We are fighting for people like you.
“We want security guards to be permanent [in their work] as all other people [workers] are,” said Malema.
He promised the people of BCM he would expose the corruption in the Eastern Cape.
“I will speak on Saturday. I have names of those who are corrupt, from the (top) to the lowest official, ” said Malema.
Section C was still a morass of shacks and poverty.
Poverty was not the only thing that still hung about the area.
The township was named after a colonial governor of East London, Patrick Duncan, and was the site of several protests in 1985 against the apartheid regime in which 31 people were killed.
Section C resident Hlakanipho Mbambo told the Dispatch: “We need houses and work.
“There are many people who are unemployed and staying in shacks, and more and more people keep coming here from Transkei to look for jobs and better schools.”
Despite their living conditions, people in Duncan Village still screamed with excitement as they watched Malema’s motorcade squeezing in between their shacks.
He was bringing hope, one person in the throng was heard saying.
