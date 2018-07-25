Komani hearings on land delayed by EFF members

The expropriation of land without compensation hearing in Komani was delayed after EFF disrupted proceedings with the hearing about to start an hour later.

EFF members led by their regional leadership stormed into the Komani town hall demanding for the doors of the hall to be opened and for all those that were locked outside to be allowed to enter.

EFF Chris Hani regional chairman Xhani Kani said the process won't start until all the people who came to participate are allowed to enter the venue.

EFF national leadership had to intervene to try and solve the problem.

Chairman of the committee Lewis Nzima tried to call for the people to stop, but he failed.

Addressing the members EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambo urged the members to stop what they were doing as they have negotiated with the parliamentary security to allow those outside into the gallery.

As the security and the police were ushering the people into the gallery, the crowd started singing "Isono sethu bubumnyama [our sin is being black]".

The process has since started after leaders urged their members to stop singing.