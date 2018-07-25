Reeston residents gather to listen to Malema
Hundreds of Ntyampolo informal settlement in Reeston outside East London have gathered at a local sports ground on Wednesday afternoon where EFF leader Julius Malema will address them.
EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema has arrived in Reeston to address community members ahead of their celebrations on Saturday. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/olUGjIs8jS— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) July 25, 2018
The area lacks basic services like electricity.
There is only one communal tap that all residents share. Residents of Ntyampolo also share handmade toilets that are not in a good state.
Zusakhe Makhapheli has been staying in the area since 2015. She said she hoped Malema’s visit would bring the much needed change in her community.
“We leave under very bad conditions,” she said.
She said they needed houses, toilets and more water taps.
Please sign in or register to comment.