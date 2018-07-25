Politics

Reeston residents gather to listen to Malema

By Sino Majangaza - 25 July 2018

Hundreds of Ntyampolo informal settlement in Reeston outside East London have gathered at a local sports ground on Wednesday afternoon where EFF leader Julius Malema will address them.

The area lacks basic services like electricity.

There is only one communal tap that all residents share. Residents of Ntyampolo also share handmade toilets that are not in a good state.

Zusakhe Makhapheli has been staying in the area since 2015.  She said she hoped Malema’s visit would bring the much needed change in her community.

“We leave under very bad conditions,” she said.

She said they needed houses, toilets and more water taps.

