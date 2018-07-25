Reeston residents gather to listen to Malema

The area lacks basic services like electricity.

There is only one communal tap that all residents share. Residents of Ntyampolo also share handmade toilets that are not in a good state.

Zusakhe Makhapheli has been staying in the area since 2015. She said she hoped Malema’s visit would bring the much needed change in her community.

“We leave under very bad conditions,” she said.

She said they needed houses, toilets and more water taps.