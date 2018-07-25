WATCH | Ringo on the frontline of EFF march in Mdantsane

“I am here to say I am part of the community of Mdantsane. I am part of the black community. I am part of the poor and this is the time we treat our people decently,” said Madlingozi.

Amongst the demands the EFF had were shorter waiting times at the hospital's casualty unit.

Leaders of the EFF, including Julius Malela, are in Eastern Cape this week to prepare for Saturday's 5th birthday celebrations.

The party was launched on July 26 in 2013. It's anniversary celebrations will be held at Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday.

They attracted hundreds of residents who also echoed the same grievances as the party, as it declared 2018 as a year of public health.

Doctor Luntu Galo received the petition on behalf of Cecilia Mzkiwane hospital management.