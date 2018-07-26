A motion of no-confidence in mayor Patricia de Lille was dramatically scrapped by the City of Cape Town’s DA caucus on Thursday.

The motion was on the agenda for the council meeting due to begin at 10am‚ but was withdrawn at the eleventh hour.

Proposed by councillor Marian Nieuwoudt‚ the motion said De Lille had been mired in controversy for the past year.

“The various allegations‚ independent investigations‚ prima facie findings‚ unanswered questions by herself and behaviour of the executive mayor has created distrust and a breakdown in confidence in her leadership‚” the motion said.

In February‚ De Lille survived a similar vote of no confidence by one vote.

This is a developing story.