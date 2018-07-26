New mayor for Mnquma municipality

Mnquma municipality has a new mayor after the resignation of Ndyebo Skelenge who was controversially elected at the helm of the municipality.

Sithembiso Ncetezo was elected as mayor on Thursday morning and vowed to restore the community confidence in the trouble municipality.

Ncetezo is the third mayor in Mnquma municipality following the resignation of Thobeka Bikitsha earlier in the year.

The election of Skelenge as mayor to replace Bikitsha led to the ANC in the province charging 21 councillors for putting the party into disrepute. They were found guilty and were each fined R5000.

