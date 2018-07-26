WATCH | EFF takes petition to CMH bosses

I am part of the poor, says popular Afro-pop singer Ringo Madlingozi

Buffalo City Metro people came out in numbers yesterday to listen to Julius Malema as he rolled through communities to rally support for the party’s big birthday bash here on Saturday. Malema said he was listening to the plight of the people in the townships. He criticised the ANC for charging “ridiculous” electricity tariffs in Buffalo City.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.