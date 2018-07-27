EFF lends a hand to disabled

To mark the party’s five-year anniversary, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema donated 11 electric wheelchairs to Vukuhambe Special School pupils in Mdantsane on Thursday.

Malema led the party’s secretary-general of the party Godrich Gardee, deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Hlophe and treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys – to the NU9 school, where they also donated four industrial washing machines.

The school has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as pupils, some suffering from seizures, were left without adult supervision on weekends, because staff refused to go above and beyond the call of duty, as the education department has not paid them for overtime.

Malema also promised that once his campaigning is done on Saturday, when he will address the party’s birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, he would visit the school and have a “party” with the pupils on Sunday.

Speaking for the pupils, Grade 12 pupil Unathi Solani said they were honoured by the party’s visit and donation.

“The EFF could have chosen any other special needs school but they chose us. They could have had their birthday in a nice fancy venue but it is with us,” Solani said.

Malema also donated two other electronic wheelchairs to residents he visited last week in Mdantsane.

Malema, who has been in Buffalo City Metro for a week, visiting communities, said the party chose to hold its celebrations in the province because of the growth it had been experiencing.