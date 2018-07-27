In August 2008‚ Zuma and his then co-accused Pierre Moynot‚ representing the French-based arms company‚ appeared in court on 18 charges of corruption‚ money laundering‚ fraud and tax evasion.

ANC MK vet Carl Niehaus‚ who was outside court on Friday morning‚ said he recalled being at the Pietermaritzburg for Zuma's appearance in 2008.

"I am one of those who came here to support Msholozi‚ because I believe he has been treated unfairly. For him to come back here again and face these charges and humiliation is unfair‚" said Niehaus.

A month after his August appearance‚ former high court judge‚ Chris Nicholson‚ threw the case out of court‚ saying that Zuma was entitled to make representation to the National Director of Public Prosecutions before they charged him.

He ruled: "The obligation to hear representations forms part of the audi alteram partem principle. What is required is that a person who may be adversely affected by a decision be given an opportunity to make representations with a view to procuring a favourable result. The affected person should usually be informed of the gist or the substance of the case‚ which he is to answer."

On Friday‚ about a 100 Zuma loyalists gathered at the Dales Park in Pietermaritzburg to march to the high court about 2km away.