It has been 13 years and two months since Jacob Zuma was fired as deputy president by then president Thabo Mbeki after his financial advisor Schabir Shaik was found guilty of soliciting bribes for him. Here are 10 crucial dates as the corruption charges have unfolded.

June 2 2005Zuma’s financial advisor Schabir Shaik is found guilty of soliciting a bribe of R500‚000 a year for Zuma in return for Zuma’s support of a defence contractor. Judge Hilary Squires elaborates: “All the accused companies were used at one time or another to pay sums of money to Jacob Zuma.” In the full transcript of the judgment‚ Zuma is mentioned 471 times.

June 14 2005Then president Thabo Mbeki addresses parliament‚ announcing: “In the interest of the honourable deputy president‚ the government‚ our young democratic system and our country‚ it would be best to release the honourable Jacob Zuma from his responsibilities as deputy president of the republic and member of the cabinet.” The NPA charges Zuma with corruption soon afterwards.

September 20 2006Justice Herbert Msimang strikes the Zuma corruption case off the roll after a prosecution request for a postponement‚ saying the state’s case was “anchored on unsound foundations”. Zuma’s legal team fails to win a permanent stay of prosecution. Zuma supporters sing and dance outside the courtroom.

December 28 2007The Scorpions indict Zuma on counts of racketeering‚ money laundering‚ corruption and fraud. Zuma had just defeated Mbeki in a bitter fight for the presidency at the ANC’s Polokwane conference.

August 4 2008Judge Chris Nicholson rules that the corruption charges against Zuma were unlawful on procedural grounds because he had not been given a chance to make representations prior to being charged. Nicholson also said that Zuma was the victim of political interference.

January 12 2009Judge Louis Harms‚ deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ overturns the Nicholson ruling‚ saying that the lower court had “overstepped the limits of its authority”.

April 6 2009The acting head of the NPA‚ Mokothedi Mpshe‚ announces the dropping of all charges against Zuma because the legal process was “tainted”.

April 29 2016Following a protracted and frequently delayed or postponed legal process‚ the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria rules that the decision to drop charges against Zuma was “irrational”. NPA head Shaun Abrahams is ordered to decide whether or not Zuma should be charged.

October 13 2017The Supreme Court of Appeal upholds the decision of the High Court after Zuma applied to review the original judgment.

March 16 2018Abrahams confirms that Zuma will face 18 charges of corruption covering more than 700 counts of fraud and money laundering.

KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Mjabuliseni Madondo on Friday postponed the case to November 30.

- TimesLIVE