EFF to reveal ex-DA leader as member during celebrations

Attempts to get comment from Mvenya were not successful.On Friday the EFF expressed concern over difficulties faced by its guests, members and other stakeholders who are trying to access East London to attend the EFF’s 5th anniversary.

Briefing the media during a site inspection at Sisa Dukashe stadium, the party’s national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said most of their international guests were finding it difficult to get to East London.“

Those that are travelling by air are experiencing difficulties to access Buffalo City Metro. East London flight schedule has been overburdened by the EFF event. This shows that a lot of people are interested in the EFF,” Ndlozi said.

Ndlozi added that the EFF is pushing for the name of the airport to be changed from East London Airport (ELS) to Stephen Bantu Biko airport. “When the EFF is in government we will change that name. This is not London. We will also make it an international airport,” he said.

This is not the first time East London has been overwhelmed by crowds flocking in the city during a big event. Early this year, when the ANC hosted its January 8 statement at the Buffalo City stadium, flights in and out of the city had to be increased.

The party’s members of the highest structure, the central command team, have been in East London for the past week addressing community meetings. The communities included Mdantsane, Duncan Village, Reeston, King William’s Town, Ginsburg and others.

Concerns expressed in the meetings from residents ranged from ill-treatment at work to matters of service delivery in and around BCM.

Ndlozi said that the party was expecting thousands of people to descend on the Sisa Dukashe stadium. “We are expecting a lot of international guests and other autonomous economic freedom fighters from across Africa,” he said.

He added that the party was preparing itself to be in government come the 2019 general elections.“Tomorrow we will be reminiscing. Come 2019 we will be in government, whether in a metro, province or nationally,” he said.