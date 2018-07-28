Pakati in two-man race with Mkolo for ANC chair position

The battle for control of the ANC in Buffalo City Metro will likely be a two-man race, as some members in the region want mayor Xola Pakati to remain as chair, but most want suspended regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo to succeed Pakati as chair.

The Dispatch can reveal that of the 21 branches which held successful branch general meetings so far, 16 want Mkolo to be the new Dr WB Rubusana chair.

These include wards 1, 6, 8, 13, 45, 26, 22, as well as ward 13.

“Only ward 44 in Breidbach has so far nominated Xola [Pakati] as chairman, and four branches have opted not to field anyone as chair as lobbying continues towards the elective regional meeting,” said a senior ANC regional leader.

Highly contested is the regional secretary position with four names having been nominated. Topping the regional secretary position nomination is former Congress of South African Students (Cosas) secretary-general Antonio Carlise with 14 nominations from the 21 branches which had held BGMs by the time of going to press.