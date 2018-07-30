WATCH | Thousands turn up for ‘the second coming of Jesus’ rally
One diehard was assaulted for trying to get to EFF leader Malema
The EFF brought Mdantsane’s NU2 to a standstill when it celebrated its fifth birthday on Saturday. Crowds cheered when party leader Julius Malema referred to the party’s arrival on the SA political scene as “the second coming of Jesus. The EFF, formed in 2013, has raided the ANC-governed Buffalo City Metro.
