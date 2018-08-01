Politics

WATCH | Malema responds to allegations he discharged 'rifle' at EFF's birthday rally

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 01 August 2018

Who said it was a rifle?

That was the response by EFF leader Julius Malema when asked on Twitter about video footage that purportedly shows him discharging a “firearm” on stage in East London.

A video has emerged of EFF leader Julius Malema holding what looks like an assault rifle and firing it, during the party’s birthday celebrations on the weekend.

The footage shows Malema carrying what appears to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chant songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

TimesLIVE called and sent messages to Malema‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and chairperson Dali Mpofu but none of them responded early on Wednesday.

Civil rights group Afriforum said they would lay criminal charges against Malema on Wednesday for allegedly discharging a “firearm”.

“We will be laying a charge against Malema at Lyttelton police station in Centurion at 1pm for having an illegal firearm and ammunition‚” said Afriforum spokesperson Ian Cameron.

“He caused danger to the people. It’s definitely an assault rifle. It’s very difficult to get its licence in South Africa.”

eNCA reporter Samkele Maseko asked Malema in a tweet whether his action promoted political violence.

In a tweet on Wednesday‚ Malema responded: “You are too forward and I thought you will grow with time but you are degeneratin further (sic). Who said it was a rifle?”

In reaction to the tweet‚ some people said the gun Malema was carrying was not real or was simply a prop.

Others expressed their disappointment and said Malema was wrong to fire shots into the air.

The ANC Youth League in eThekwini criticised Malema in a statement‚ calling his behaviour “unsafe and irresponsible”.

“We therefore call upon law enforcement agencies to investigate this conduct. Even for a morally compromised fellow like Julius Malema‚ such conduct is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“The ANC Youth League is concerned that such a public display of reckless behaviour will undermine the efforts made in fighting violent crime in our society.”

