WATCH | Malema responds to allegations he discharged 'rifle' at EFF's birthday rally

The footage shows Malema carrying what appears to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chant songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

TimesLIVE called and sent messages to Malema‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and chairperson Dali Mpofu but none of them responded early on Wednesday.

Civil rights group Afriforum said they would lay criminal charges against Malema on Wednesday for allegedly discharging a “firearm”.

“We will be laying a charge against Malema at Lyttelton police station in Centurion at 1pm for having an illegal firearm and ammunition‚” said Afriforum spokesperson Ian Cameron.

“He caused danger to the people. It’s definitely an assault rifle. It’s very difficult to get its licence in South Africa.”

eNCA reporter Samkele Maseko asked Malema in a tweet whether his action promoted political violence.