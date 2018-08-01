Politics

WATCH | Malema 'shoots' onstage at EFF's 5th birthday celebrations

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 01 August 2018

A video has emerged of EFF leader Julius Malema holding what looks like an assault rifle and firing it, during the party’s birthday celebrations on the weekend.

EFF leader Julius Malema is yet to respond to questions about video footage that purportedly shows him discharging a “firearm” on stage in East London.

The footage shows Malema carrying what appears to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chant songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

TimesLIVE called and sent messages to Malema‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and chairman Dali Mpofu but none of them responded early on Wednesday.

eNCA reporter Samkele Maseko asked Malema in a tweet whether his action promoted political violence.

In reaction to the Tweet‚ some people said the gun Malema was carrying was not real or was simply a prop.

Others expressed their disappointment and said Malema was wrong to fire shots into the air.

The ANC Youth League in eThekwini‚ in a statement‚ criticised Malema calling his behaviour “unsafe and irresponsible”.

“We therefore call upon law enforcement agencies to investigate this conduct. Even for a morally compromised fellow like Julius Malema‚ such conduct is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“The ANC Youth League is concerned that such a public display of reckless behaviour will undermine the efforts made in fighting violent crime in our society.”

