WATCH | Malema 'shoots' onstage at EFF's 5th birthday celebrations

EFF leader Julius Malema is yet to respond to questions about video footage that purportedly shows him discharging a “firearm” on stage in East London.

The footage shows Malema carrying what appears to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chant songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

TimesLIVE called and sent messages to Malema‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and chairman Dali Mpofu but none of them responded early on Wednesday.

eNCA reporter Samkele Maseko asked Malema in a tweet whether his action promoted political violence.