WATCH | Three powerful moments from #ZimbabweDecides

The military remains on high alert in Harare as the final results from Zimbabwe's presidential election - the first in 37 years - are being tallied.

Violence erupted across the capital on Wednesday as MDC supporters took to the streets to protest the results‚ with early results indicating a strong win for the ruling Zanu-PF.

At least three people died in the chaos as the military was dispersed to the area. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa claimed victory on the first day of voting. Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa called for calm in the wake of the protests and said he had reached out to Chamisa so the two could work together.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday said it would likely release results of the presidential election on Thursday (today) but there have since been reports of delays.

As Zimbabwe decides‚ here are three powerful moments from the elections so far.

Mugabe backs the opposition

Voters peacefully take to the polls

Violence erupts as MDC supporters protest the early election announcement