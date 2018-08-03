Green Revolution ‘can spur growth’

Province too over-reliant on automotive industry, says analyst, Fikeni

The Eastern Cape government is sitting on a ticking time bomb with an economy that is overly dependent on the automotive industry, says political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni. Fikeni was sharing his views with the Daily Dispatch on how the mostly rural province could benefit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ANC would support an amendment of section 25 of the constitution to enforce expropriation of land without compensation.

