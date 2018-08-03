Green Revolution ‘can spur growth’
Province too over-reliant on automotive industry, says analyst, Fikeni
The Eastern Cape government is sitting on a ticking time bomb with an economy that is overly dependent on the automotive industry, says political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni. Fikeni was sharing his views with the Daily Dispatch on how the mostly rural province could benefit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ANC would support an amendment of section 25 of the constitution to enforce expropriation of land without compensation.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.