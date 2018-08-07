Malema rejects ‘real gun’ claims

EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking to his guns. He is adamant he did not fire a real gun or use live ammunition during the party’s fifth birthday bash in East London. Malema has again insisted that he fired a toy gun on stage last Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium – and that the noise heard in a video was a firework display that occurred at the same time.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.