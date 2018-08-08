Hani mum on Walus 3rd freedom bid
Limpho Hani‚ the widow of murdered South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani‚ is remaining silent on the parole application of her late husband’s killer. Janusz Walus launched his third parole application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. Hani‚ approached for comment‚ said the family only commented through their lawyer.
