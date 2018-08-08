Mkhize’s team of ‘Dr Fix-It’ busy at work

Eleven Eastern Cape municipalities will receive a major boost of human capital to help deal with the crises of unspent infrastructure budgets.

These municipalities have failed to spend the millions set aside to upgrade and maintain basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity supply as well as access to piped water in areas where this infrastructure is crumbling or non-existent.

The teams, which comprise of provincial conveners as well as a chief engineer for each of the nine provinces, have been assigned to rescue dysfunctional municipalities.

In the Eastern Cape these have been identified as Port St Johns, Mbizana, Engcobo, Blue Crane, Kouga, Makana in Grahamstown, Matatiele and Sakhisizwe in Cofimvaba.

Also included in the list is Alfred Nzo district municipality, Mnquma as well as the cashstrapped Enoch Mgijima municipality in Komani.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said a total of 87 “distressed and dysfunctional” municipalities have been identified countrywide.