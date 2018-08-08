WATCH | EFF members arrive for Nestle protest

EFF members and supporters have arrived at Nestle in East London to voice their dissatisfaction over unfair labour practises.

They arrived in five Toyota Quantums and bakkies.

Earlier on Wednesday, they were at Wimpy at the Esplanade, Designer Lightening and will move to Aspen Pharmacy in Wilsonia from Nestle.

Police were already on site with some wearing riot gear when DispatchLIVE arrived. Police have since closed off St Paul's Road.

This is a developing story.