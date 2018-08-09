On August 31‚ government will host a national gender summit to discuss the “crisis” of gender-based violence and the “war” that is being waged against women.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday during his speech at the National Women’s Day event in Mbekweni‚ Paarl‚ in the Western Cape.

“The recommendations of the national gender summit must be comprehensive. They must guide the work of government and the activities of all stakeholders.”

Ramaphosa said a “war” is being waged against women in towns‚ cities‚ homes‚ schools‚ universities‚ streets‚ parks and open spaces.

“A war is being waged against the women of South Africa. It is a war against women’s bodies‚ their dignity‚ their right to freedom‚ their right to security and equality. It is an affront to our common humanity and a betrayal to the values of our Constitution.”

August 9 is recognised as a national public holiday - and the month of August as Women’s Month in South Africa - to commemorate the 1956 march to the Union Buildings by more than 20‚000 women who resisted the extension of pass laws to African women.

The theme was “100 Years of Albertina Sisulu‚ Woman of Fortitude: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward” as it commemorated the centenaries of Sisulu and the formation of the Bantu Women’s League.

This is a developing story.