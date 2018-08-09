UDM’s Bobani in the running for Trollip’s job in NMB
With the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels out of the running for the mayorship in Nelson Mandela Bay, the door has been opened for Mongameli Bobani (UDM) to take the lead spot.
That is, if the opposition parties forge ahead with plans to form a new government in the metro next week.
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) gave up its mayoral candidacy on Wednesday after the EFF’s late-night statement saying it would never support a candidate from the PA.
The EFF said if there was no worthy candidate from the opposition benches it would not participate in the vote.
Bobani was the other name put forward as a potential mayoral candidate at the meeting with opposition party leaders on Tuesday, PA president Gayton McKenzie confirmed.
The candidacy is not guaranteed for Bobani, however, as the national leaders are set to hold another meeting in the run-up to the council meeting.
While local opposition parties had hoped to hold the meeting on Friday, their request to speaker Jonathan Lawack was denied on Wednesday.
Lawack said council rules stated that should the majority of councillors request a council meeting in writing, the meeting “shall not take place before the expiry of five business days of receipt of the request”.
The meeting request was submitted last Friday.
Daniels said the no-confidence motions were on the council agenda for next Thursday’s scheduled council sitting and thus he did not believe it was necessary to push for a meeting on either Monday or Tuesday.
Bobani said he believed they should still push ahead for an earlier meeting, but no date had yet been confirmed.
The ANC was willing to support anyone agreed upon by the Patriotic Alliance and UDM to become Nelson Mandela Metro’s next mayor and deputy mayor, the party announced on Wednesday.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said this was on condition that the opposition coalition “offers the ANC the speaker position”, who would replace the incumbent, the DA’s Lawack.
Friday’s motion will be a fourth bite at a motion of no confidence in Trollip. In coalition against the ruling DA are the ANC, UDM, PA and EFF.
