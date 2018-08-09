UDM’s Bobani in the running for Trollip’s job in NMB

With the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels out of the running for the mayorship in Nelson Mandela Bay, the door has been opened for Mongameli Bobani (UDM) to take the lead spot.

That is, if the opposition parties forge ahead with plans to form a new government in the metro next week.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) gave up its mayoral candidacy on Wednesday after the EFF’s late-night statement saying it would never support a candidate from the PA.

The EFF said if there was no worthy candidate from the opposition benches it would not participate in the vote.

Bobani was the other name put forward as a potential mayoral candidate at the meeting with opposition party leaders on Tuesday, PA president Gayton McKenzie confirmed.

The candidacy is not guaranteed for Bobani, however, as the national leaders are set to hold another meeting in the run-up to the council meeting.