ANC gives green light to 4 regions

Four of the six ANC regions will be allowed to elect new leaders before the end of this month, party leaders resolved earlier this week. This follows a national executive committee (NEC) decision last month to extend the deadline for regions to hold elective conferences to the end of August. In the province OR Tambo, Dr WB Rubusana, Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani region and Joe Gqabi were due to elect new leaders by the end of the year.

