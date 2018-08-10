ANC gives green light to 4 regions
Four of the six ANC regions will be allowed to elect new leaders before the end of this month, party leaders resolved earlier this week. This follows a national executive committee (NEC) decision last month to extend the deadline for regions to hold elective conferences to the end of August. In the province OR Tambo, Dr WB Rubusana, Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani region and Joe Gqabi were due to elect new leaders by the end of the year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.